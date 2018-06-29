Lawmakers Take Action in Veto Session

JEFFERSON CITY - The state capitol was buzzing Wednesday, the first day of the 2012 Veto Session in the legislature.

The House of Representatives elected a new speaker, Tim Jones, R-St. Louis.

The House and Senate also voted to overturn Governor Jay Nixon's veto of the so-called contraception bill.

Senate Bill 749 will now allow insurance companies and employers to deny contraception based on religious views and moral values.

Senate and House members had split feelings on the override.

"I'm disappointed...this is not about abortion. It's about a lot of women who feel they're not ready to have a child to have contraceptives," Rep. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis City said.

"As an important part of religious freedom, we're taking a step to have the state of Missouri move back and allow that freedom," Sen. Tom Dempsey, R-Senate Majority Floor Leader said.

The Senate voted to override the veto 26-6 and the House voted 109-45. Nixon said most parts of the bill will become law immediately. The part in which insurance companies must provide plans upon employers' requests will become law in 30 days.