Lawmakers talk priorities, what 2019 session will be like without Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY - A legislative session without noise about former Gov. Eric Greitens and focused on typical functions will be "refreshing," Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden said.

"Last year was challenging emotionally, just kind of draining, and so I think we're all excited to come back and just have a normal year," said Rowden, R-Columbia.

Lawmakers investigated Greitens after he was indicted on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge. Greitens repeatedly denied he blackmailed a woman with whom he had an affair.

Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, said he hopes there won't be similar controversy this session.

"Clearly, what was going on with the previous governor this last session was a major distraction, and it put Missouri in the headlines for all the wrong reasons," Kendrick said. "So hopefully, we can avoid any potential controversy that raises, you know, its ugly head this year."

According to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, this coming session will be one that prioritizes infrastructure and workforce development.

"Those two things I believe are the key to the future of the Missouri," Parson said.

Boone County's Republican delegation to the legislature echoed Parson's priorities. Each lawmaker identified individual priories as well.

Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, said some of her priorities this year are related to jobs.

"I have a employer freedom bill where when felons get out of prison -- they've served their time and paid their debt to society -- this will allow them to work in establishments that sell alcohol, such as restaurants and that sort of thing," she said. "Right now, they're prohibited from doing that."

Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, said one of his priorities will be a bill that requires insurance companies to cover therapy sessions for any child with a developmental disability.

"If they can get through the therapy programs and get what they need, it just makes it easier on everybody," Basye said.

He said other priorities are giving veterans a break in their graduate tuition, doing some "good work on education" and helping the corrections system.

Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, said she hopes to continue finding ways to get Missouri Task Force One more funding.

"Last session, as you know, I worked to introduce an amendment to restore $63,000 in funding for Missouri Task Force One," Walsh said.

Rowden said he'll be focused on tort reform, education reform, infrastructure and tax issues.

"All those are things that, as I've talked to my colleagues, are things that I think will rise to the top of the list," he said.

Democrats will focus on making sure K-12 and higher education is adequately funded and common sense gun safety reform, said Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia.

Stevens said she will continue working on legislation surrounding the opiate epidemic and supporting harm reduction policies.

"That's a public health effort to support folks that are suffering from the disease of addiction and also, it's a public health effort to reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis C," she said.

Kendrick said he'll work on finding out what the state can do to address student debt. He said he'll continue to focus on budget issues.

"I'll continue serving as ranking minority member on the budget committee, which I've found to be a very good place for me," he said.

The legislative session starts Wednesday.