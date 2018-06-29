Lawmakers to Consider Renewable Energy Mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri lawmakers are preparing this week to take another crack at dealing with a requirement that utilities use more renewable energy sources to produce electricity. Voters in 2008 approved a law that requires investor-owned utilities to use steadily increasing amounts of renewable energy to generate electricity. However, policymakers have struggled for more than two years to develop the details to implement that requirement.

A special House committee responsible for dealing with the renewable energy mandate was expected to reconsider legislation this week. The committee's chairman says his goal is create as much renewable energy as possible while protecting ratepayers. He says he met with groups affected by the renewable energy mandate this past week while lawmakers were recessed for their annual spring break.