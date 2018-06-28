Lawmakers to Decide MOHELA Deal

Democratic Attorney General Jay Nixon has said the legislature and the state's residents should have some say in the proposed sale.

"It just has not had that public scrutiny and the ability of the public to weigh in and comment on it to this point," said Nixon's spokesman, Scott Holste.

House Minority Leader, Rep. Jeff Harris of Columbia, said he's tired of Blunt's constant changes in the plan.

"They're giving the impression they don't know what's going on," he complained. "It doesn't really matter to me what direction this governor takes, I just want him to pick one and stick with it so that we can get it done for the university."

The governor's office said Blunt made the changes because Nixon threatened to sue MOHELA's Board of Directors if they voted to sell its assets.

"That really did shake up a lot of the MOHELA board members who feared for their own personal livelihoods," said Blunt's spokesman, Spence Jackson.

Nixon said there's too much money at stake for the proposed MOHELA sale to bypass the legislature.