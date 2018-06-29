Lawmakers Vote to Allow Digital Billboards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri House has voted to allow more digital billboards on the state's roads and highways.

Current law allows for converting conventional billboards into electronic signs if they comply with all federal and state rules. The Missouri Outdoor Advertising Association says there are about 40 or 50 such signs throughout the state.

The House voted 112-41 to allow noncompliant billboards to be converted into electronic signs if the signs met state and federal rules when they were first put up.

The measure has already been approved by the Senate and now goes to Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Nixon vetoed similar legislation last year because it restricted how local governments could regulate such billboards. Those provisions appear to have been removed from this year's measure.