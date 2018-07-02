Lawmakers want Corps, not EPA, to remediate landfill

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four members of Missouri's congressional delegation want the Army Corps of Engineers to take over remediation of the West Lake Landfill site in St. Louis County, saying the Environmental Protection Agency is moving too slowly in addressing concerns about nuclear contamination.

Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill and U.S. reps. Ann Wagner and William Lacy Clay on Thursday introduced legislation to put the site in the Corps' Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program.

An EPA spokesman declined comment on the bill but says the agency will announce a decision for remediation of the contaminated soil by the end of 2016.

West Lake was contaminated 40 years ago after a contractor for a uranium processing company illegally dumped waste there. It was declared a Superfund site in 1990.