Lawmakers Inspect VA Hospitals

James McGruder, a patient at the hospital, has benefited from the hospital's care over the years.

"They re-tested me and found out that i was misdiagnosed in iowa and it made a big difference in my life," McGruder said.

But after the Walter Reed controversy, Senator Bond said injured soldiers and veterans still face too many problems.

"Servicemen who were injured have to fill out 22 different forms. Now, in this day and age, we have something called information technology. They shouldn't have to do that," Bond said.

But the congressmen's visit focused on future improvements by announcing $25.8 million to refubish the hospital's operating room.

Hulsof says the more than 30-year-old operating room needs the modernization. But McGruder says that would just be upgrading facilities that are already operating well.

"The facilities here at the VA? I think they're outstanding. The care that I got in there was just plain butt-kicking," McGruder said.

Hulsof said the current operating room has frequent power failures which cancel a lot of operations.

Senator bond also visited the veterans hospital in Kansas City later in the day.