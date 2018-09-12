Lawmakers to Push for Amendment

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Republican lawmakers say they will push ahead with a proposed constitutional amendment limiting the courts' ability to rule on tax and spending issues. That comes despite a ruling yesterday by a Cole County judge upholding the state's school funding formula. Suing school districts argued the state was shortchanging schools by as much as one billion dollars a year. Some lawmakers feared that a judge could essentially order a tax increase, but that didn't happen. Still, House Speaker Rod Jetton and education committee chairwoman Jane Cunningham say they plan to back an amendment next year barring courts from ordering tax increases or state expenditures. A similar measure failed to pass the Senate earlier this year.