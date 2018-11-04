Lawn Mower Injuries On The Rise

COLUMBIA – Doctors at University Hospital in the last three weeks have treated four people with lawn-related injuries. At that rate, those injuries could out pace the yearly average of ten.

Dr. Stephen Colbert, a plastic surgeon at University Hospital said most of these injuries are preventable.

“Mangled hands have got to be the worst or an amputated finger or hand,” he said. “Those are generally the worst.”

So far this year, doctors have treated seven people with lawn-mower related injuries.

Some safety tips include:

Before mowing, pick up rocks and stones so they don’t get tossed by the blades

Wear sturdy shoes

Protect your eyes and ears

Wait for the blades to stop spinning before trying to do anything to the mower

Adults and children should stay inside when the lawn is being mowed

He added that most people are not aware of the heat generated from the mower and should avoid touching it as well.

One thing that bothers Dr. Colbert is that children are sometimes injured and have no control over the situation.

"From an emotional standpoint, it’s always a little disheartening to see injuries in children who may be innocent bystanders at an event.”

Every year, lawn mowers injure about 9,000 children, according The American Academy of Pediatrics.