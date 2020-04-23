Lawn mowing business is "booming" for local workers

COLUMBIA - Some lawn care companies in Columbia have seen an increase in revenue since the COVID-19 quarantine began. Lance Bezner, who owns the Mowing Magician, said he's seen a 30% increase in business due to the virus.

"I'm getting more calls, no contact of course, for most people who are home seeing stuff that needs to be done" he said. "So it's actually a boom for the essential lawn man."

Since lawn services are an essential business, Bezner has seen a spike in customer calls.

"I am a solo operator for the most part, and I run about 60 to 70 yards weekly," he said. "Since quarantine, I've maybe lost three customers, but I've gained eight."

Bezner said some customers are only asking for a single services due to the quarantine.

"A lot of people just don't want to get out, so I'm doing a lot of one-time cuts that I might not do again since people are home and seeing their own lawn everyday."

Bezner said he feels lucky to be an essential business during the pandemic.

"I'm humble and grateful for what I have, I've been working hard for it," he said. "I've been working seven days a week, so I feel blessed."

Other lawn companies in Columbia, including Grass Pro Lawn and Landscape, have also seen growth due to the virus.