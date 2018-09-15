Lawnmower Falls on Boone County Man

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Fire District found a man partially submerged in a pond this morning, trapped under a lawnmower that had fallen on top of him. The Boone County Fire District received the call around 11 a.m. and are unsure of how long the man was trapped.

Officials say the man's lawnmower fell on top of him as he drove around the edge of the pond.

Gale Blomenkamp with the Boone County Fire District said he saw no major injuries.

"The man was still concious, and the man only complained of blisters and being cold," said Blomenkamp.

There could still be internal injuries, which the fire district could not see. The man was taken to University Hospital.