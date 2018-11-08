Lawnmower Starts Fire at Columbia Home

A shed fire sent plumes of smoke over homes in southern columbia this morning. Columbia firefighters arrived at 53-02 redcastle court around 9:45 this morning. They found the shed in the back of the property in flames. The homeowner was working in the shed when the fire started. "The homeowner at the time was attempting to start his lawnmower that was flooded and as a result when the mover finally did start it caught on fire and of course caught the shed it was in on fire and all the contents as well." Garry Warren Battalion Chief. The home owner was treated for minor injuries. Firefighters are now investigating the total property damage.