Lawrence County Man Charged in Wife's Shooting Death

MOUNT VERNON (AP) - Lawrence County authorities say a man has been charged with first-degree murder in the apparent shooting death of his wife.

The sheriff's office says 55-year-old Radonna Roland-Holman was found on a bed at her home Monday night in western Lawrence County with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Deputies were unable to save her.

Investigators say her husband, 54-year-old David Holman, called authorities to the house. He was later charged and is being held without bond in the county jail. It was unclear if he had an attorney.