Lawrence Leading Surging Tigers

Lawrence only had 8 points in that contest but has followed that up with double digit scoring every game since, including a career high 24 points February 14 against the Baylor Bears.

"Keon creates and makes a pretty tough shot right there at the minute mark, then we called timeout. He made a play, and that's what you've got to have, guys that make plays," said coach Mike Anderson.

"Keon Lawrence is as hot as any player right now. You know we knew in his last five games what he had done and in his last two games. I think it shows the incredible confidence that not only Mike has but his teammates have. When the score was tied up, they went to a freshman. And he was able to deliver and make a big time play," said Sooners coach Jeff Capel.

Lawrence came through in the clutch last night hitting the go ahead basket with 47 seconds left in the game. He then hit all four of his free throws down the stretch to hold off the charging Sooners.

"There wasn't [anything] in my head. I just was like, I got to knock these down and get back on defense. I wasn't really thinking about anything," said Keon Lawrence.

Junior Marshall Brown said, "Keon is definitely growing up. Each and every day, our team is making strides and so is he. I think that he is a big part of our team and you just saw his maturation and that was a big step for him today."

A three game win streak has propelled the Tigers to fifth in the Big 12 conference, and a better seed in the conference tournament rapidly approaching in early March.

Next up for the Tigers are the Cornhuskers of Nebraska who stole one at Mizzou earlier this month 66-61.