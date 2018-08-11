Lawrence Out 4-6 Weeks

The MU men's basketball team has lost one of its top recruits for the near future. Freshman guard Keon Lawrence suffered a stress fracture in his left foot and will miss the next four to six weeks.The Newark, N.J. native will not need surgery but will wear a protective boot. Rivals.com listed Lawrence as one of the top 101 high school players in 2005-06. Lawrence led the state of New Jersey in scoring as a senior, averaging 31.2 points per game. Lawrence also added 18 points in Missouri's Black and Gold exhibition game last Friday.The Tigers host Missouri-Rolla on Friday in an exhibition game at Mizzou Arena.