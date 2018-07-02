Lawrence Steps Up in Wake of Josey's Injury

COLUMBIA - Injuries have been all too common for Missouri's football team this season, so when injuries occur, positions must be filled quickly and effectively.

After opening the season with an injury, an upcoming conference change, and now a teammate injury, Missouri running back Kendial Lawrence is ready to stack up the yards through recovery.

"It's just about getting back healthy, and getting back into the film room and studying," Lawrence said.

Lawrence suffered a cracked fibula during a September practice but took the field against Texas ready to run when fellow teammate Henry Josey got hurt in the third quarter, Lawrence brought on some fresh legs.

"Henry got hurt but when he stepped in he had a lot of good runs and he made some good plays for us and he got his carries in and I'm sure he's feeling it now," sophomore quarterback James Franklin said.

During the game Lawrence put up 111 running yards with a 35- yard touchdown run and even caught a couple passes.

"It goes back to what Coach Pinkel tells everyone, just be ready at every position. You never know when your time is going to come," Lawrence said.

Lawrence's time may have been spent off the field recovering but now he's spending his minutes running towards the enzone.

The Tigers will play their final Big 12 home game, Saturday against Texas Tech on Senior Day.