Laws Put Spotlight on Mo. House Speaker

GALENA (AP) - Representative Dennis Wood is calling on House Speaker Rod Jetton to explain his role in passing a law that could affect all 114 Missouri counties.The legislation appears to allow landowners to petition county authorities to make their land a "village," removing it from county jurisdiction.The same day the bill became law, representatives for Lebanon businessman Robert Plaster asked the Stone County Commission to incorporate 500 acres at the lake as the Village of Table Rock.The move has angered some neighbors, who fear unchecked development at the site. Wood says Jetton got the provision inserted into legislation as a late-hour addition, unknown to many of his colleagues. Some government officials are concerned the revision could invite similar incorporation actions across Missouri.