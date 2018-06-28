Lawson and Young Both Earn Indoor Track Awards

COLUMBIA - Grace Young and Tyler Lawson were both named this week’s AMC Indoor Track Athletes of the Week.

A junior from Russellville, Missouri, Young was the top finisher among non-NCAA Division I competitors in the 3,000-meter run at the Missouri Invitational. She placed fifth with a time of 10:38.

Lawson, a sophomore from St. Louis, finished second place at the Missouri Invitational with a time of 4:19 in the mile. Lawson was the top NAIA finisher in the event.

The Cougars will travel to Elsah, Illinois, on Jan. 28 to compete in the Principia Relays.