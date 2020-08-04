Lawson Elementary - Mrs. Uptergrove's 1st Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
Lawson Elementary - Mrs. Uptergrove's 1st Grade
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - As school is set to resume in a few weeks, some parents are concerned with the safety of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Board of Education is considering the possibility of moving the start of school to after... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — From masks to hand sanitizer stations to new poll workers, the primary election Tuesday will look different... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Excellence, loyalty and perseverance are the principles Dr. Gus T. Ridgel lived by, according to his daughter Betty Bolden.... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
in
FAYETTE – Central Methodist University will reopen for the fall semester — with a long list of safety protocols. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Central Pantry, which serves Boone County residents, is reducing its hours in order to continue serving people in... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Parks and Recreation department has canceled the Heritage Festival and Craft Show, according to a news... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Beef prices are slowly recovering after a dip from when beef processing plants were closed due to COVD-19,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock finalized an authorization of an ordinance to bring almost $1.8 million dollars to Boone... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - As summer school ends in the capital city, United Way of Central Missouri starts its Food 4... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A baby elephant died several weeks after it was born at the St. Louis Zoo. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Sunday, Battle High School students finally got to walk across the stage. The graduations were... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Primary election day is this Tuesday, August 4, and Boone County Government will be open for business as... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A trial is set to start for a man charged in the 2017 killing of a transgender... More >>
in