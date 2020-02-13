Lawson Elementary - Mrs. Wilson's 1st Grade

2 years 6 months 1 week ago Friday, August 04 2017 Aug 4, 2017 Friday, August 04, 2017 9:52:00 AM CDT August 04, 2017 in Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time

More News

Grid
List

Missouri governor appoints PAC donor to university post
Missouri governor appoints PAC donor to university post
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday gave a top university appointment to a business owner... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 8:46:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over.... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 7:10:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

Columbia Public Works prepping for deep freeze
Columbia Public Works prepping for deep freeze
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri is preparing for a drastic freeze Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to plummet with some places... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 7:02:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

True/False Film Festival announces film lineup
True/False Film Festival announces film lineup
COLUMBIA - There will be a total of 48 films shown during the 4-day event. Columbia resident Molly Pozel... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 6:48:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

Fluctuating weather creates issues for heating homes
Fluctuating weather creates issues for heating homes
COLUMBIA - Winter conditions in mid-Missouri are causing more customer service calls to Peters Heating and Air conditioning service. ... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 6:29:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

Lawmakers working to extend voting rights to people on parole and probation
Lawmakers working to extend voting rights to people on parole and probation
JEFFERSON CITY - As of right now, people on probation only parole do not have the right to vote. However,... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 2:57:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

Shelters begin prepping for colder temperatures
Shelters begin prepping for colder temperatures
COLUMBIA - With the coldest temperatures of the year arriving tonight, local shelters are preparing by prepping extra food, blankets... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 1:53:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

Rural Missouri gets millions for broadband internet access
Rural Missouri gets millions for broadband internet access
ROLLA (AP) — The federal government is providing more than $60 million in grants and low-interest loans to Missouri... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 1:11:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures plummet for the... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 1:08:00 PM CST February 12, 2020 in Weather

Wednesday snow prompting school districts to dismiss early
Wednesday snow prompting school districts to dismiss early
COLUMBIA - Snowfall has prompted a number of school districts and other organizations to announce early dismissals... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:56:00 AM CST February 12, 2020 in News

Record number of companies register for State Tech's career expo
Record number of companies register for State Tech's career expo
LINN -- Over 250 employers will fill State Tech's basketball courts for Wednesday's career expo. According to State Tech's marketing... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 5:30:00 AM CST February 12, 2020 in News

Sanders claims victory in New Hampshire primary
Sanders claims victory in New Hampshire primary
MANCHESTER, N.H (AP) — Bernie Sanders is claiming victory in the New Hampshire presidential primary and pledging that if he... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:47:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

UPDATE: One man in critical condition after Sturgeon shooting
UPDATE: One man in critical condition after Sturgeon shooting
STURGEON — Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired call Tuesday evening outside of Heuer's... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:47:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Parents grade Columbia public schools
Parents grade Columbia public schools
COLUMBIA- 400 adults in Columbia have given Columbia Public Schools a rating of a "B". The rating is the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 7:47:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Voter registration is up in Callaway County
Voter registration is up in Callaway County
FULTON - Wednesday February 12 is the last day to register to vote for the Missouri Presidential Preference Primary election.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:58:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Just Jeff's put on Grubhub marketplace without store's permission
Just Jeff's put on Grubhub marketplace without store's permission
COLUMBIA - Food delivery services may be gaining popularity, but some local business owners say some of them are intruding.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:19:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Ashland police chief placed on paid administrative leave
Ashland police chief placed on paid administrative leave
ASHLAND - Ashland police chief Lyn Woolford was placed on administrative leave effective immediately, city administrator Tony St. Romaine announced... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 5:14:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News

City of Columbia prepares for snow on Wednesday
City of Columbia prepares for snow on Wednesday
COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Public Works plow crews are scheduled to report at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. This... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:51:00 PM CST February 11, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
1am 31°
2am 27°
3am 22°
4am 19°