Lawsuit accuses MU dean of sex and age discrimination

1 day 13 hours 38 minutes ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 3:17:58 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News
By: Danielle Duclos, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA -  Former MU journalism professor Debra Mason is alleging in a lawsuit against the university that she was the victim of sex and age bias when the dean of the School of Journalism terminated her employment at the end of the 2017–18 academic year.

According to the lawsuit, Dean David Kurpius had to lay off faculty at the end of the academic year because of budget restraints, using nondiscriminatory criteria. The criteria applied in the decision-making were that faculty "more likely" to be retained were:

  • Teachers of core courses.
  • Recipients of funding outside general revenue.
  • Faculty who worked in agencies or newsrooms.

The lawsuit claims Mason met all the criteria and was more qualified than younger, male faculty who kept their jobs.

The lawsuit also alleges that Kurpius preferred to work with people who didn't challenge his authority and favored males. It also claims Kurpius "quickly developed a reputation" for refusing to work with older women.

At the time she was laid off, Mason was 60.

During her final year at MU, she served as chair of the School of Journalism's policy committee, where she oversaw Kurpius' evaluation as dean.

While serving on this committee, Mason spoke out against a proposal presented by a committee appointed by Kurpius.

Speaking out against Kurpuis in this way made Mason a "target for his animus," according to the lawsuit.

Before her termination, Mason had also been unanimously recommended for a three-year contract renewal by the school's elected promotion and tenure committee. A male faculty member who was only recommended for a one-year renewal was retained, the lawsuit states.

The dean's office declined to comment Wednesday. At the time of publication, Mason had not returned a request for comment.

Mason had more than 35 years of professional and academic experience, including 20 as a professor. Her focus is on the portrayal of religion in the media as well as increasing religious literacy for journalism professionals, according to her profile as a faculty emerita on the School of Journalism's website

She began working at MU in 2006 and is now teaching at the Harvard Divinity School as a Religious Literacy and the Professions Fellow.

