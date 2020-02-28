Lawsuit accuses state of failing in public defender services

1 hour 23 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 11:33:17 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News
By: Bailey Yang, KOMU 8 News and Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - A lawsuit filed on Wednesday accuses the state of Missouri of failing to "provide poor people accused of crimes with adequate representation, resulting in the actual and constructive denial of counsel for indigent defendants across the state."

The lawsuit, filed by attorneys with ACLU of Missouri and the Chicago-based MacArthur Justice Center, includes nine plaintiffs. It names as defendants the State of Missouri, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox and several judges.

It claims the judges and others have put poor defendants on waiting lists for legal help, "in an effort to shield public defenders from violating their ethical duties by taking on too many cases." This action, the lawsuit says, "violates the right to counsel, due process, and equal rights and opportunity guaranteed to all criminal defendants."

The plaintiffs in the case include people who are facing various legal situations and claim they haven't been given access to an attorney.

According to the lawsuit, "indigent defendants who have been placed on a waiting list typically receive a form letter from the local MSPD office indicating that they are eligible for public defender services, but have been placed on a waiting list, pending the availability of an attorney with the capacity to provide them with competent representation."

KOMU 8 obtained a copy of a letter sent to a Miller County woman recently charged with a crime, in which the public defender's office confirms she qualifies for public defender services. The letter says there are no available attorneys in her area to take the case, however, and as such her case has been put on a waiting list.

The letter goes on to say there is no estimate for how long the woman many be on the waiting list.

According to the lawsuit, there are more than 4,600 defendants on waiting lists across Missouri.

One effect of the waiting list, the lawsuit says, is defendants are often assigned bond without the benefit of advocacy from an attorney. That leads to cases where "defendants placed on waiting lists are often forced to remain in jail simply because they are unable to advocate effectively for release on their own recognizance or a reasonable reduction in their bond amount."

The lawsuit seeks for a declaration that the practice of putting defendants on public defender waiting lists goes against the Missouri Constitution. It also asks the court to stop the practice of putting defendants on waiting lists, and an order to remove all defendants from current waiting lists and assign attorneys to those cases. If appointing attorneys is "impracticable," the lawsuit says the court should "immediately dismiss the charges against all such indigent criminal defendants."

More News

Grid
List

Lawsuit accuses state of failing in public defender services
Lawsuit accuses state of failing in public defender services
COLUMBIA - A lawsuit filed on Wednesday accuses the state of Missouri of failing to "provide poor people accused of... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 11:33:17 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Exercise and mental health
Exercise and mental health
It's a proven way to boost your mental health, and it's not another medication. Doctor Frank McGeorge explains exercise... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 10:53:41 AM CST February 28, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Police respond to incident on Paris Road
Police respond to incident on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Police responded to an incident early this morning on Paris Road, just south of Waco Road. Northbound... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 7:45:00 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News

St. Louis County set to ban domestic violence perpetrators from carrying concealed weapons
St. Louis County set to ban domestic violence perpetrators from carrying concealed weapons
(CNN) -- Domestic violence perpetrators and those with orders of protection against them in St. Louis County, Missouri, will be... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 5:54:00 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Stephens College to donate items to Rainbow House
Stephens College to donate items to Rainbow House
COLUMBIA - For the last month, Stephens College has been collecting items for Rainbow House in Columbia, and they'll finally... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 3:45:00 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Columbia hosts affordable housing summit
Columbia hosts affordable housing summit
COLUMBIA – Columbia hosted its first affordable housing summit Thursday night. The summit offered residents a chance to learn... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 8:27:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Columbia Police investigating Conley Rd. robbery
Columbia Police investigating Conley Rd. robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the parking lot at Sam's... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:14:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Task force meets to address Missouri's opioid crisis
Task force meets to address Missouri's opioid crisis
JEFFERSON CITY - The opioid crisis throughout the United States can not be solved overnight. However, Missouri lawmakers are taking... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:33:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

New bill will make adopting and training service dogs easier for vets
New bill will make adopting and training service dogs easier for vets
WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives has just approved a bill that would expand opportunities for veterans to... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:24:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

UPDATE: Man charged with the murder in 1991 Russellville cold case
UPDATE: Man charged with the murder in 1991 Russellville cold case
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday the name of the man charged... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 3:24:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

How to tell if your kid is suffering from a mental illness
How to tell if your kid is suffering from a mental illness
(CNN) -- Children's lives may not be as hard as adults' lives, but sometimes their moodiness and sadness are more... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 2:34:08 PM CST February 27, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Coronavirus misinformation hurting local restaurants
Coronavirus misinformation hurting local restaurants
COLUMBIA – Business owners say fears stemming from misinformation about the coronavirus are causing their business to unfairly take a... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 1:33:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Authorities to give updates in 1991 Russellville cold case
Authorities to give updates in 1991 Russellville cold case
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon with a break... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 1:01:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Two charged in connection with Sedalia homicide
Two charged in connection with Sedalia homicide
SEDALIA - Prosecutors have filed charges against two men in connection with a February 22 shooting that left one man... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:29:00 AM CST February 27, 2020 in News

MSHP asking for help in ongoing sexual assault investigation
MSHP asking for help in ongoing sexual assault investigation
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for assistance in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:52:00 AM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Man charged with killing Missouri community center co-worker
Man charged with killing Missouri community center co-worker
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a part-time janitor has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 6:13:00 AM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Columbia wants to build more affordable homes
Columbia wants to build more affordable homes
COLUMBIA - Columbia is a college town full of apartments and townhouses, but it wants to start giving low-income families... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:30:00 AM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Federal health officials investigate E. coli outbreak likely linked to Jimmy John's
Federal health officials investigate E. coli outbreak likely linked to Jimmy John's
(CNN) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a multi-state E. coli outbreak they believe... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 10:51:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 44°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 44°
2pm 45°
3pm 45°
4pm 46°