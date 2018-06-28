Lawsuit alleges private school staffer assaulted underage student

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Christian Scientist school has been accused of turning a blind eye while an employee allegedly sexually assaulted an underage student.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports the million-dollar civil lawsuit filed Oct. 16 maintains The Principia School only issued verbal warnings after learning that telecommunications department employee Zachary Retzlaff was carrying on a sexual relationship with a then-16-year-old student.

The lawsuit, filed by the girl's parents, claims Retzlaff sexually assaulted their daughter more than 40 times on and off campus between July 2014 and May 2015, and accuses the school of interfering with the civil and criminal cases.

Retzlaff's attorney and school representatives did not immediately respond to interview requests Wednesday.

County prosecutors charged Retzlaff with statutory rape in June. The criminal charges did not mention the school.