Lawsuit caps get renewed attention from Republican lawmakers

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Republicans will push this session to reinstate some lawsuit damage award caps the Missouri Supreme Court has declared unconstitutional.

Some lawmakers want caps on the amount juries can award for noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases and punitive damages in civil injury cases.

The Supreme Court declared medical malpractice caps unconstitutional in 2012 and overturned punitive damage caps last September.

Supporters of the limits say they provide certainty for businesses and health care providers. Opponents say limits harm only individuals who have already been injured by the negligence of a doctor or business.

Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey says caps on some medical malpractice injury suits will likely pass this year.

Bills to cap those awards have passed the House in previous years but stalled in the Senate.