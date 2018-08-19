Lawsuit Challenges Legality of SELM Law

"They have targeted our message, they're attempting to do an end run around the Constitution and unless justice has fallen to the streets of this nation, they aren't going to get away with it," said Shirley Phelps-Roper of Westboro Baptist Church.

She calls Missouri's laws unconstitutional when it comes to protests at military funerals.

"We're standing on a public sidewalk, public right of way, how are we getting in anyone's way?" Phelps-Roper asked.

The Kansas group, known for its anti-gay protests at military funerals, has asked the courts to declare the ban unconstitutional. They've also asked for an injunction, which would immediately stop police from enforcing the law.

Controversial words for one military veteran who says the lawsuit is a shame.

"Well, it doesn't make a lot of sense to me, if they're going to protest anti-gay things, why not go to these gay rallies?" asked Commander Skip Yates, Vietnam War veteran. "I've lived in four foreign countries and been around the world seven times, most people in the civilized world show some respect and some restraint when it comes to people and mourning their dead."

Governor Blunt released a statement in the days surrounding his signing of the law.

"Our military heroes deserve to be honored without interruption and protesters with no regard for the law or for the families they hurt should be arrested and prosecuted," he said.