Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran

By: The Associated Press

OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns for a mentally disabled veteran.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Wednesday on the lawsuit filed on behalf of 22-year-old Nathanael Smith against Lambert's Cafe in Ozark.

Smith, of Florida, was discharged from the Army after a severe training accident.

The suit says Smith and his family were at Lambert's last year when the server placed an extremely hot roll on his plate. The suit says he grabbed it and because of his brain injury, his reaction to pain was to clench his fist and dig his hand into the roll.

Smith was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with second-degree burns.

A message seeking comment from Lambert's was not immediately returned.