Lawsuit over drugs for Missouri's foster kids proceeds

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A judge is allowing parts of a lawsuit over Missouri's use of prescription drugs for foster children to proceed.

Child advocates filed a federal lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Social Services in June that alleges the state inappropriately provides psychotropic drugs to foster care children and lacks oversight of the medications.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey preserved claims in the lawsuit that the state might be violating the foster children's due-process rights regarding medical records and prescription drug data.

Laughrey dismissed some claims over informed consent procedures and alleged violation of the Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act.

Attorney General Josh Hawley's office is representing the Department of Social Services. It says it will continue working with the agency as the case moves forward.