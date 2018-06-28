Lawsuit Questions Alarm Device

Forty-year-old Steve Fierro died in February 2004 while helping firefighters from the community of Diamond put out a blaze at an area bar. A lawsuit filed in Newton County Circuit Court on behalf of his widow and two children alleges that Fierro's breathing apparatus was outfitted with a defective safety system. The electronic alarm device is supposed to sound a loud alarm whenever the firefighter who's wearing it becomes motionless for a period of time, usually 30 seconds. But the lawsuit alleges the device Fierro was wearing produced a muffled alarm, if any at all. The lawsuit contends that had the device worked properly, it would have helped the other firefighters locate Fierro.