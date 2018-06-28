Lawsuit: Schwan's Refused to Hire Black Applicants

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal lawsuit alleges a frozen food company discriminated against two qualified black job applicants in predominantly white St. Charles County. The lawsuit says The Schwan Food Company passed over a black applicant for a route sales job over concerns St. Charles County customers would be intimidated by him. The lawsuit by the US Equal Opportunity Commission also claims the company refused to hire a black job applicant for a warehouse position in O'Fallon. EEOC says it investigated a similar accusation from a third individual. The Marshall, Minnesota-based company says it's not aware of any discriminatory conduct, but will investigate and take remedial action if necessary. The company says it is the largest manufacturing employer in Marshall; Salina, Kansas; Florence, Kentucky; and Stilwell, Oklahoma.