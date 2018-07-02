Lawsuit seeks to block St. Louis-area trolley project

CLAYTON (AP) - Opponents of a $43-million St. Louis-area trolley project again are suing in hopes of blocking the streetcar line.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the lawsuit filed Monday in St. Louis County alleges the 2.2-mile trolley expected to run between University City and Forest Park will wrongly go beyond its authorized boundaries.

That's the same claim that was part of a federal lawsuit that was thrown out last year without resolving the issue. That ruling and dismissal was affirmed by a federal appeals court.

Some tracks were already laid for the streetcar line, which is to begin operating by the end of next year.

The trolley district's chairman, Joe Edwards, said he hasn't seen the latest lawsuit and won't comment.