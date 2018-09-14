Lawsuit targets Missouri early voting proposal

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A St. Louis civil rights leader is challenging the ballot wording for a proposed constitutional amendment allowing early voting.

At issue is a proposal referred to the November ballot by the Republican-led Legislature that would allow six days of early voting, with no excuse necessary, before general elections.

The lawsuit contends the ballot summary is misleading because it fails to note that early voting would take effect only if funded by the Legislature. It also says the summary should note that early voting would be allowed only during regular business hours.

The lawsuit was filed in Cole County Circuit Court by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of civil rights leader Norman Seay.

It asks a judge to either block the measure from the ballot or re-write the summary.