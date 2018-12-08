Lawsuit targets St. Louis-area school desegregation plan

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A mother from suburban St. Louis alleges in a lawsuit that her 9-year-old son is prohibited from transferring to a city charter school because he is black.

The suit was filed Wednesday on behalf of La'Shieka White, whose family moved from St. Louis to Maryland Heights in March. Her son, Edmund Lee, is a third-grader at Gateway Science Academy in St. Louis.

The St. Louis region's decades-old desegregation plan allows black students to attend mostly white schools in the suburbs. It also allows non-black students to attend city charter schools, but black students cannot.

The suit names the Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corp., a nonprofit governed by a board of superintendents of school districts. The VICC said in a statement that it's governed by the desegregation agreement and that Edmund's ineligibility is a "straightforward application" of the rules.