Lawsuits Aim to Change How Legislation is Summarized

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge is considering challenges to a pair of proposed constitutional amendments slated for the August ballot.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem heard arguments Thursday on lawsuits challenging the ballot summaries for measures that would enhance the right to bear arms and impose a three-quarter-cent sales tax for transportation projects.

In both cases, the lawsuits contend the summaries prepared by the Republican-led Legislature are insufficient because they don't mention some aspects of the measures. The lawsuit against the transportation tax also questions a projection that it will generate $534 million annually.

If Beetem were to order changes to the summaries, that could negate the votes on those measures for anyone who already has cast an absentee ballot in advance of the Aug. 5 election.