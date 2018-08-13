Lawsuits seek Ferguson victim's juvenile records

CLAYTON (AP) - A judge began to review a request by two media organizations to release any possible juvenile records of the unarmed 18-year-old who was killed by a police officer last month in suburban St. Louis.

The 45-minute hearing Wednesday before a St. Louis County family court judge didn't reveal whether Michael Brown has such a record. The central legal question is whether Brown's privacy rights extend beyond the grave.

Juvenile records are confidential in Missouri. Police have said Brown had no adult criminal record. A lawyer for the county juvenile office said only that Brown was never charged with a serious felony.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and a northern California online journalist are seeking release of all of Brown's juvenile records, if any exist. A Brown family attorney called the requests "shameful."