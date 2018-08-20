Lawyer Admits Stealing from Clients

Personal injury attorney Steven Levin entered the plea yesterday. He apologized in court. Still, some of those clients are outraged Levin won't spend a day behind bars. Levin pleaded guilty to three counts of forgery and one count of stealing. In a plea deal, he will spend 120 days under house arrest. Levin's attorney, Dan Hayes, says the 56-year-old Levin suffers from diabetes and other ailments, and that jail-time would amount to a death sentence.