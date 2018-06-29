Lawyer Charged With Stealing Court Records

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A Chesterfield lawyer faces felony theft charges after police say he swiped a document from a St. Louis County courthouse file in an adult-abuse case.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 49-year-old Scott Charles Ehlermann is accused of taking a portion of a legal exhibit in a case involving a protection order.

A woman who answered the phone at Ehlermann's Creve Coeur office Friday told The Associated Press he was not available to comment.

Two witnesses say they saw the attorney remove a piece of paper from a court file before returning it to a clerk. Theft of court records is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.