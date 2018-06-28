Lawyer: Mom of Missing Baby Has 'Nothing to Hide'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The mother of a missing Missouri baby may not be casting herself in the best light by telling national media that she drank heavily the night her daughter disappeared.



But her attorney says such honesty shows that Deborah Bradley has "nothing to hide."



Bradley told television audiences Monday that she may have blacked out in the hours before she and Jeremy Irwin reported that their 10-month-old daughter Lisa was missing from their Kansas City home early Oct. 4. Bradley also now says she last saw her daughter hours earlier than she originally told police.



The couple's attorney, Joe Tacopina, says he doesn't know of anyone under such an intense umbrella of suspicion ever being so open and forthright.



Police have said they have no suspects and no major leads