Lawyer's Billboard Causes Stir

Some believe it encourages people not to talk to police, what some describe as snitching. The billboard, at five city locations, says "If you want to walk don't talk." It has a man covering his mouth with his finger. Investigators with Crimestoppers say they depend on the public's tips to solve crimes. The lawyers behind the sign said it is just a reminder for those in custody to exercise their Fifth Amendment rights. Investigators with Crime Stoppers said witnesses providing tips can remain anonymous. Crimestoppers doesn't take names or have caller ID, and messages are not recorded.