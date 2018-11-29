Lawyer Tapped for St. Louis County Election Panel

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has appointed a Republican attorney from Creve Coeur to the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners.

The governor's office announced the appointment of John Maupin on Tuesday for a term expiring in January 2017. The appointment requires confirmation by the state Senate.

Maupin has practiced law in the St. Louis area for nearly 30 years.

He served on the Missouri Ethics Commission from 1993 to 1996. He also served in 2011 as vice chairman of the special commission that attempted to redraw state Senate districts based on the 2010 census.