Lawyer Wants to Ask Gov. Nixon About License Suit

JEFFERSON CITY - A Stoddard County attorney is trying to make Gov. Jay Nixon and senior Revenue Department officials appear for depositions for a lawsuit involving the state's new driver's license procedures.

Attorney Russ Oliver says he issued subpoenas because he thinks the governor and revenue department officials have knowledge about the case. He expects the subpoenas to be delivered Tuesday and the officials to appear May 3.

A Nixon spokesman had no immediate comment.

Oliver is representing Eric Griffin, of Advance, in a lawsuit challenging new requirements for license clerks to scan personal documents, such as birth certificates and concealed weapons endorsements.

A judge has already denied an injunction request to force the department to stop scanning documents.

Nixon announced earlier this month that weapons endorsements would no longer be scanned.