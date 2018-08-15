Lawyers for shooting victim's family dispute police account

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lawyers for the family of the 18-year-old fatally shot by St. Louis police last week said they've spoken with witnesses who contradict officials' accounts of the incident.

Attorneys Jermaine Wooten and Jerryl Christmas gave a tour Monday of the home where police were executing a search warrant when they encountered Mansur Ball-Bey.

Police say Ball-Bey and another suspect were fleeing the home and Ball-Bey pointed a handgun at officers, who shot him.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wooten said he interviewed the 14-year-old who was with Ball-Bey. The teen said they were unarmed, according to Wooten.

St. Louis Police Lt. Roger Engelhardt told KTVI-TV authorities would like to interview the attorneys' witnesses.

Police said last week that one civilian witness had corroborated officers' accounts that Ball-Bey pointed a gun at them. Police also said a gun was found at the scene.