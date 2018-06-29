Lawyers in Joplin Adoption Seek Supreme Court Review

JOPLIN (AP) - Lawyers for a Guatemalan woman seeking to overturn her biological son's adoption by a southwest Missouri couple have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.

The Joplin Globe reports attorneys for Encarnacion Romero filed the request Monday. The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to hear the woman's challenge to a state appeals court ruling terminating her parental rights to the boy, who is now 7.

Joplin lawyer Bill Fleischaker, one of the biological mother's attorneys, says the appeal would assert in part that the ruling relied on the mother's immigration status in determining if the adoption should be allowed.

A lawyer for the adoptive parents says those issues had been argued in earlier proceedings. The adoptive parents have been caring for the boy for about six years.