Lawyers Seek to Stop Loughner's Forced Medication



TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Lawyers for the suspect in the deadly Tucson shooting rampage have filed an emergency motion to stop his forced medication. Jared Lee Loughner has been held in a federal prison facility in Springfield, Mo., since May 27 after being declared mentally unfit to stand trial. The 23-year-old Loughner has pleaded not guilty to 49 charges in the Jan. 8 shooting that killed six and wounded 13, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. Mental health experts have determined Loughner suffers from schizophrenia. He has been forcibly medicated with psychotropic drugs at times while in Missouri, despite his lawyers' objections. In a 28-page motion filed Friday night, Loughner's attorneys say he "will suffer irreparable harm" if the prison doesn't cease its present medication regimen. There's no immediate response from prosecutors.