Lazer Lanes to make the move with its land up for sale

Monday, May 13 2019
By: Logan Ball, KOMU 8 Reporter
The move across town will take place later this year and the alley will take a new name.

COLUMBIA – The area at the Grindstone and Highway 63 intersection is getting a bit of a makeover after Lazer Lanes and Maly Commercial Realty put up the property for sale earlier this month.

 

The 12.5-acre lot is proposed to be used for a hotel, five fast food restaurants, one restaurant-specific spot and two lots for restaurants or retail.

 

Lazer Lanes, the owner of the property, will move to the former MC Sports building within the Columbia Mall under the new name “Level Up.”

 

Ron Sterchi, owner of the bowling alley is excited for the move. “Over the years, since I’ve been here in 1994, it’s gotten increasingly valuable. We knew that at the time and the time is now. I’ll probably cry like a baby when they tear this place down, but that’s what is coming.”

 

Sterchi, and his realtor Maly Commercial Realty, will be looking for the new restaurants and potential hotel suiters throughout the summer and Maly Realty will be making a trip to Las Vegas to meet with several national clients.

 

“This has been a quite a bit of fun, I got to work with my son and my daughter. You know, it’s been a good role for us…  There’s been a lot of interest in this property over the last few years, so it’s time to move on.

 

Mel Zelenak, president of Maly Realty, says that the plans are still in a developmental stage, something that Sterchi echoed.

 

“We’re just now putting the information together because are now just starting to formulate.”

 

As for Jose Jalapenos, Lazer Lanes’ neighbor, Sterchi says they’ll stay put until the building is torn down and that the Mexican restaurant is interested in staying on property once it is developed.

 

 

 

