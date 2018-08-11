LBC President speaks out about MU campus racist incident

COLUMBIA - Following a racially charged incident on the University of Missouri campus on Tuesday night, the Legion of Black Collegians held a town hall meeting. The meeting was private and only open to MU students and faculty.

Following the meeting, students and faculty were emotional about racial tensions on campus.

University of Missouri Legion of Black Collegians President Shelby Anderson said, "I think our hopes for the town halls are healing. A lot of times as students this day and age we take to social media a lot, but often those face to face conversations can be a lot of healing and instant answers."