Leaders Annouce New Vote on Jobs Bill

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House leaders said Thursday they plan to vote on a job creation bill in one week. House Speaker Steven Tilley and Majority Leader Tim Jones, both Republicans, said the majority party plans to meet privately as a caucus the night before.

House leaders said this scheduled vote does not mean they have reached a consensus with the state senate. However, Representative Mike Talboy said Thursday he thinks the house will agree on a bill and we will have to wait and see how the senate responds.

The house and senate parted ways last week without agreeing on specific details of a plan to scale back existing tax credits and create new incentives for businesses to hire workers and export goods internationally.