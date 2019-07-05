Leadership Change for Missouri Department of Transportation

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation Director Kevin Keith steps down and Chief Engineer Dave Nichols assumes the role of interim director for the department.

Keith has submitted his resignation and will leave his role, taking a medical leave of absence with plans to retire on July 1, 2013. Nichols will step in as interim MoDOT director for a minimum of one year, according to Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Chairman Joe Carmichael.

"The commission has accepted Kevin's resignation and we are grateful for his long career of dedicated, results-oriented service to MoDOT and the citizens of Missouri," said Carmichael. "We are committed to a seamless leadership transition for the benefit of our employees, our customers, and our stakeholders."

Interim MoDOT Director Dave Nichols has served with MoDOT for 29 years in a variety of leadership roles, including his work as the department's first director of program delivery prior to becoming chief engineer. He has also served as district engineer for the department's Northwest District headquartered in St. Joseph and worked in MoDOT's Kansas City District.

"The commission is very confident in Dave's ability to carry MoDOT forward in all respects," said Carmichael.