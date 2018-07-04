Leadership Competition Takes Shape in Mo. House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A leadership competition is brewing within the Republican caucus that has controlled the Missouri House for the past decade.

Caleb Jones, of California, Mo., said Monday he is running for House speaker. That top leadership post also is being sought by current House Majority Leader John Diehl, of St. Louis County. Republicans now hold a veto-proof majority in the House. Current House Speaker Tim Jones is barred by term limits from seeking re-election in November 2014 to the House.

Caleb Jones says there has been too much "top-down" leadership and that lawmakers are eager for some changes. Diehl says he will work to maintain and increase the Republican majority. He says he would be focused entirely on his speaker duties because he does not plan to seek another office.