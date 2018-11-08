Leadwood Mayor, Alderman Resign

LEADWOOD, Mo. (AP) - The mayor and an alderman in the eastern Missouri town of Leadwood have resigned, citing in-fighting among the town's elected officials and concerns about oversight of employees. The Park Hills Daily Journal says former Mayor Johnny Hartley called a meeting last week the "last straw." That's when aldermen voted to disband the town's Parks Advisory Board. Hartley says he tired of backstabbing.

Meanwhile, alderman Rancy Beckett says there isn't enough oversight of city employees. Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Parks says it is unclear who will serve as acting mayor. He says he hasn't decided if he wants the job or not.