Leaking Lake Baffles Experts, Could Be Costly

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (AP) - Wildlife officials are at a loss over what's happening to a rapidly draining lake in St. Charles County outside St. Louis. Prairie Lake once covered 25 acres in the Weldon Spring wildlife area. It's now about 15 acres. The lake's rapidly changing levels makes it inhospitable to wildlife and its loss would remove one of the few lakes in St. Charles County. Experts believe the problem is a leak somewhere in the lake's clay bed or the rock underneath it. Saving the lake, however, may be more expensive that officials are willing to spend. People involved in restoring lakes say they can find and fix a leak only half the time. That would be a costly gamble considering the state spends 450-thousand dollars to maintain lakes in the St. Louis region.